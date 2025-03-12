Barack and Michelle Obama are in talks to produce Tiger Woods biopic – here's what we know

Los Angeles, California - Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are in talks to produce a new biopic about golf superstar Tiger Woods , a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

Captain's assistant Tiger Woods (l.) of the US Team speaks to former US President Barack Obama (r.) on the first tee during Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. © Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The movie is in development at Amazon MGM, according to Deadline, which first reported on the project.

The studio had purchased the rights to The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played, Kevin Cook's book on how Woods became the first golfer to be reigning champion at all four majors simultaneously, in 2000-01.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the filmmaker behind King Richard – which told the story of the childhoods of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams and their coach father Richard – is attached to direct, Deadline said.

That film earned Will Smith the best actor Oscar – an accolade infamously overshadowed when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards gala, just minutes before winning the golden statuette.

The former US president and first lady run Higher Ground Productions, which has produced the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory and Netflix hit thriller Leave the World Behind as well as TV shows and podcasts.

Woods, one of golf's all-time superstars, became the first Black player to win a major title when he captured the 1997 Masters in record fashion.

The film is set to focus on perhaps his greatest achievement, popularly known as the "Tiger Slam," when Woods won the 2000 US and British Opens and PGA Championship, and then added the 2001 Masters to capture four major trophies in a row.