Chicago mayor orders police to investigate illegal activity by federal immigration agents

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday signed an executive order directing the city's law enforcement to investigate illegal activity committed by federal immigration agents.

"Nobody is above the law. With today's order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city," Johnson wrote in a brief statement on X.

"Chicago is leading the way as the first city to create infrastructure for holding ICE and CBP agents accountable for crimes against our communities."

The new order directs local Chicago police officers and precincts to preserve all body camera footage collected during incidents with ICE or Customs and Border Protection agents.

In addition, local police officers are requested to insist on identification from any federal officers involved in an incident.

They will also be expected to complete reports on any state or local laws that have been broken by federal agents and generally document ICE and border patrol activity.

"The 'ICE on Notice' Executive Order is a step towards justice," Johnson said after signing the bill. "This executive order will make Chicago the first city in the country to set the groundwork to prosecute ICE and border patrol agents for criminal misconduct."

"We need to send a clear message: If the federal government will not hold these rogue actors accountable, then Chicago will do everything in our power to bring these agents to justice."

Johnson's executive order is the next in a series of moves taken by Democratic leaders to protect their constituents from Trump's immigration crackdown, which last weekend saw 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti gunned down in Minneapolis.