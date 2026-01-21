Danish politician goes viral with brutally direct message to Trump: "Mr. President, f*** off"

Brussels, Belgium - Danish European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen was reprimanded after sending a passionate and angry message to President Donald Trump over his threats to annex Greenland.

Danish European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen (r.) issued a direct and angry message to President Donald Trump over his threats to annex Greenland. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Miguel Medina

"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully," Vistisen told the European Parliament last week. "Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale."

"Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f*** off," he emphatically added in English.

The 38-year-old MEP's comments quickly went viral as Denmark and Greenland's allies rallied against Trump's ongoing threats.

Though he attracted plenty of support online, Vistisen was cut off and reprimanded in the European Parliamentary chamber.

"I am sorry, colleague; this is against our rules," EU Parliament Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta said. "As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room."

He added: "I am sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this."

European leaders will meet with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.