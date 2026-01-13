Trump set to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week alongside "largest US delegation ever"

Davos, Switzerland - President Donald Trump will join dozens of leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next week, along with "the largest US delegation ever," the forum's chief executive said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

"We're pleased to welcome back President Trump," Borge Brende told an online press conference ahead of the Davos summit, six years after his last in-person appearance during his first term.

At least five key secretaries – including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent – will also attend, Brende said, as well as Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East and Ukraine.

The US president addressed Davos by video last year, just days after his re-election, but it was unclear if he would be appearing this year after a year of upending the global order with a tariff blitz against allies and adversaries alike.

He will be among a record 64 heads of state or government descending on the Alpine ski resort, Brende said, including six of the G7 leaders.