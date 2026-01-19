Canada, France, and other US allies give tepid response to Trump's $1 bn "peace board" member fee

Washington DC - Key allies reacted coolly Monday to US President Donald Trump 's invitation to pay $1.0 billion for a permanent spot on his "Board of Peace" for resolving international conflicts , with analysts likening it to a pay-to-play version of the UN Security Council.

The White House has asked various world leaders to sit on the board, chaired by Trump himself, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The board's charter, seen by AFP, says that member countries – represented on the board by their head of state or government – would be allowed to join for three years or longer if they paid more than $1.0 billion within the first year.

The initial reaction from two key allies, France and Canada, was lukewarm.

France "does not intend to answer favorably" to its invitation, a source close to President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Monday, noting that the board's charter goes beyond rebuilding and running post-war Gaza – which was the initial purpose of the board. In fact, the charter does not mention Gaza.

"It raises major questions, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the UN, which under no circumstances can be called into question," the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added.

France is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, along with the US, China, Russia, and Britain.

A Canadian government source said Ottawa will not pay to be on the board after Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated he would accept an invitation to join.

"Canada will not pay for a seat on the board, nor has that been requested of Canada at this time," the government source said, also on condition of anonymity.

Paul Williams, professor of international affairs at George Washington University, told AFP that the Security Council resolution approved in October endorsing Trump's Gaza peace plan only granted the "Board of Peace" authority related to Gaza.

He added that the offer of permanent membership for $1 billion showed Trump is "trying to turn it into a pay-to-play alternative to the UN Security Council but where Trump alone exercises veto power."

The charter states: "Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman."

"The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."