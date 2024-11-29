Canada prepares to push back against Trump's tariff threats

Ottawa, Canada - Canada is considering retaliatory measures against the US, a government source said Friday, as the country was urged to take seriously Donald Trump 's threats to impose tariffs on Canadian imports.

US President Donald Trump (r.) welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (l.) at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2017. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

A senior official told AFP that the Canadian government is preparing for all eventualities, including possible retaliatory tariffs.

A list of US items to target was already being put together, the official added.

President-elect Trump announced the pending import tariffs against neighbors Canada and Mexico and also rival China in social media posts on Monday, demanding that the top three US economic partners stop undocumented immigration and drug smuggling into the US.

Some have suggested the threat may be bluster or an opening salvo in future trade negotiations. But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected those views.

"Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out," Trudeau told reporters in Prince Edward Island province. "There's no question about it."

The Canadian leader spoke with Trump by telephone this week about trade and border security, describing it as a "good" conversation.

On Friday he said he has impressed upon Trump "the need to work together to ensure prosperity on both sides of the border."

He said it was important to further demonstrate that 25% tariffs on Canadian imports would harm not just Canadians, but also Americans.

"Ultimately, it is through lots of constructive conversations with President Trump that I'm going to have that will keep us moving forward on the right track for all Canadians," he said.