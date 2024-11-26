Trump hits China, Canada, and Mexico with tariff announcement in new "trade war"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, prompting a swift warning from Beijing that "no one will win a trade war."

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada when he takes office in 2025. © Collage: Unsplash/Chris Kursikowski & Alejandro Luengo & Samarth Kulkarni & REUTERS

In a series of posts to his Truth Social account, Trump vowed to hit some of the largest US trading partners with duties on all goods entering the country.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on ALL products coming into the United States," he wrote.

In another post, Trump said he would also be slapping China with a 10% tariff, "above any additional Tariffs," in response to what he said was its failure to tackle fentanyl smuggling.

Tariffs are a key part of Trump's economic agenda, with the Republican vowing wide-ranging duties on allies and adversaries alike while he was on the campaign trail.

Both China and Canada issued swift responses, each calling their trade relationships with the US "mutually beneficial."

"No one will win a trade war," Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China's embassy in the US, told AFP by email, defending Beijing's efforts to curb fentanyl smuggling.

"China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature," Liu added.