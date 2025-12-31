Colombia's Petro appears to reveal target of land attack ordered by Trump on Venezuela

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said the US had bombed a suspected cocaine factory Venezuela's port city of Maracaibo, a day after Donald Trump said he had ordered strikes on an undisclosed "dock area."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro appeared to reveal the location of a recent US land attack on Venezuela in a post. © Collage: Sergio Yate & MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO / AFP

"We know that Trump bombed a factory, in Maracaibo, which we fear was mixing coca paste to make cocaine," Petro wrote on X Tuesday, seemingly referencing the surprise announcement made at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

In the lengthy post, Petro suggested the facility was operated by the ELN guerrilla group, which partially controls the cocaine-producing Catatumbo region on the border of Venezuela.

"It's simply the ELN. The ELN is permitting, with its trafficking and mental dogma, the invasion of Venezuela," he wrote.

Trump on Monday said the US strikes happened "in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs."

Venezuela's government has not made any official comment on the land strike, amid reports that the CIA was involved.

The Trump administration has been pursuing what UN experts have called a campaign of "illegal armed aggression" against the Latin American country.

In addition to a large military build-up in the Caribbean and increasingly explicit threats against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has been ordering strikes on boats in international waters that have killed over 100 people. Legal experts have slammed the attacks as unlawful extrajudicial executions.

Colombia's Petro has also come under pressure due to his outspoken criticism of Trump, who slapped unprecedented sanctions on the left-wing president and his family due to baseless claims of drug-trafficking.