Elon Musk melts down after ADL labels Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as hate group
Austin, Texas - Elon Musk recently shared his reaction after the Anti-Defamation League labeled late far-right activist Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as a hate group.
In a recent X post, a user shared a screenshot from a page on the ADL's website that describes "Christian Identity" – not Christianity itself – as "a religious ideology popular in extreme right-wing circles."
Musk responded, writing, "The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is a hate group."
The billionaire went on to share several posts of conservatives reacting after the ADL listed TPUSA, the far-right student organization Kirk founded in 2012, under its "extremism, hate, and terrorism" label.
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz insisted Christian identity "isn't hatred," while current Florida Rep. Ana Paulina Luna accused the ADL of "intentionally creating a targeted hate campaign against Christians."
President Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., further described the label on TPUSA as "disgraceful," to which Musk added, "Utterly."
Kirk was fatally shot during an event in Utah on September 10, and in the wake of his death, the right has made him into something of a martyr, praising him for his outspoken views on faith and free speech.
But many critics have refused to uplift Kirk's beliefs after his murder, pointing to racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments he made over the years, as well as his penchant for pushing misinformation and conspiracy theories.
Why does the ADL consider Turning Point USA an "extreme" group?
On their website, the ADL notes that Kirk promoted Christian Nationalism, which they describe as "the idea that Christians should dominate the government and other areas of life in the US."
The ADL goes on to list several conspiracy theories he shared in recent years, such as claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and false claims about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group also points out that while TPUSA has stated it rejects white supremacist ideology, white nationalists regularly attend their events, where extremists and far-right conspiracy theorists are often invited to speak.
According to the ADL, TPUSA has also "generated support from anti-Muslim bigots, alt-lite activists, and some corners of the white supremacist alt-right."
Musk has had past issues with the ADL on many occasions, repeatedly threatening to sue the group over accusations of rampant antisemitism on X, which he owns and has personally used to propagate such content.
Cover photo: Collage: Stefani Reynolds & Rebecca NOBLE / AFP