Elon Musk is now going up against the Anti-Defamation League: "Oh the irony!"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is considering suing the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over accusations of rampant antisemitism on X, blaming the US-based Jewish organization for falling revenue.

Elon Musk has threatened to take legal action against the Anti-Defamation League, whom he accuses of defaming his platform X. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JOEL SAGET / AFP

"To clear our platform's name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League... oh the irony!" Musk wrote on X on Monday.

"Based on what we’ve heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss," he wrote, adding that the group "would potentially be on the hook for destroying half the value of the company, so roughly $22 billion."

"Advertisers avoid controversy, so all that is needed for ADL to crush our US & European ad revenue is to make unfounded accusations," he wrote in a long thread that started with a clarification that he favors free speech but is "against anti-Semitism of any kind."

Musk, who bought Twitter last year and rebranded it as X, has recently come under fire for liking posts with the hashtag #BanTheADL, which was trending last week.