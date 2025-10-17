FIFA responds after Trump suggests 2026 World Cup cities might be changed

Paris, France - FIFA said on Wednesday it hoped all 16 host cities will be "ready" to stage games at the 2026 World Cup finals after President Donald Trump suggested soccer matches could be moved for supposed security reasons.

President Trump (l.) floated moving 2026 World Cup matches away from Democrat-led cities, sparking a response from FIFA on Wednesday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfill all necessary requirements," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide."

The spokesperson, however, added that: "Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety."

Trump said Tuesday that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would support moving World Cup games from US cities if necessary.

In September, Trump raised the possibility of moving matches amid his crackdown on Democrat-run cities.

"If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, let's move it to another location. And he would do that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if games could be moved from Boston, one of the host cities.

"Very easily, he would do it," Trump added.

The president suggested that, if necessary, events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could also be moved.

Republican Trump's administration has deployed National Guard troops to Democrat-run cities this year, over the objections of local and state leaders.