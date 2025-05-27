Cuba's Olympic body accuses US of denying visas, sparking concern for 2028 Los Angeles games

Havana, Cuba - The Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) on Tuesday accused Washington of refusing visas to officials and athletes, amid growing concern over US entry requirements ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The COC said its president, vice-president, and secretary general were excluded from regional Olympic committee meetings in Miami and Puerto Rico this month after being denied travel documents.

Fourteen Cubans were unable to participate in an athletics championship in Florida in March, it added, and the national men's basketball team missed the FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico in February – all because they didn't get visas.

The COC blamed an "arbitrary and politically-motivated handling of visa" applications resulting from Washington's "aggressive policy" towards Cuba.

Relations between Washington and communist Cuba, which has been under a US trade embargo for over six decades, have soured further under President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the committee rejected "discriminatory practices that go against the spirit of sports" and demanded "respect for the obligations and fundamental principles of Olympism."

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has ramped up pressure on the Caribbean island, placing it back on a US list of "terrorism" sponsors.