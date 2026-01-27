Gun rights groups slam Trump administration over response to Alex Pretti shooting

Washington DC - Multiple gun rights organizations have shared their reaction to President Donald Trump defending the killing of Alex Pretty, a legal gun owner, by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

Several gun rights groups have criticized President Donald Trump's administration for its response to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a new interview with Politico, Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, slammed FBI Director Kash Patel, who argued that protesters "cannot bring a firearm... to any sort of protest."

"The FBI director needs to brush off that thing called the Constitution, because he clearly hasn’t read it," Brown said.

"I know of no more crucial place to carry a firearm for self-defense than a protest."

Bill Essayli, the acting US attorney for the Central District of California, also received pushback from groups after he shared an X post suggesting that Pretti approached officers with his weapon, which "legally justified" them firing at him.

In response, the National Rifle Association, the country's biggest gun lobby and a longtime ally to Trump, called Essayli's comments "dangerous and wrong."

The group urged him to await a proper investigation instead of "making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens."

Aidan Johnston, the director of federal affairs for Gun Owners of America, also described the remarks as "absolutely unacceptable," arguing Essayli made them even though he "didn't know all the facts."