Trump unleashes lengthy rant blaming everyone but ICE and CBP for Alex Pretti's killing in Minneapolis
Washington DC - President Donald Trump blamed the latest killing of a person by federal agents occupying Minneapolis on the Democrats and his political enemies.
"During the four years of Crooked Joe Biden and Democrat failed leadership, tens of millions of illegal alien criminals poured into our country," Trump said in an angry post on Truth Social.
He went on to tout his pledge to "seal the border" and his efforts to carry out the "largest mass deportation" in US history.
Trump drew a divide between Republican- and Democrat-led states, arguing that in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, "ICE has arrested 150,245 criminal illegal aliens over the past year – with ZERO protests, riots, or chaos."
"Why? Because local police and ICE are cooperating and working together," he insisted, before accusing Democrats of "REFUSING to cooperate with ICE" and "encouraging left-wing agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations."
Trump was responding after a Customs and Border Protection agent fatally shot 37-year-old licensed nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Saturday, just over two weeks after the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer.
In both cases, the Trump administration has sought to attack the victims, branding them "domestic terrorist" and claiming that they attacked law enforcement agents, despite video evidence to the contrary.
Trump lists his demands for top Minnesota officials
Following his attempt to blame Good and Pretti's deaths on the Democrats, Trump released a list of demands for high-level officials in Minnesota and elsewhere, as well as the state's local law enforcement.
"I am hereby calling on Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and EVERY Democratic governor and mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate," Trump said on Truth Social, "rather than resist and stoke the flames of division, chaos, and violence."
Trump then listed his demands for local authorities, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who he insisted should hand over all "criminal illegal aliens" currently incarcerated in the state.
"I am hereby calling on the United States Congress to immediately pass legislation to END sanctuary cities, which is the root cause of all of these problems," he added.
"American cities should be safe sanctuaries for law-abiding American citizens ONLY, not illegal alien criminals who broke our nation's laws."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & AFP/Mandel Ngan