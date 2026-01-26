Trump unleashes lengthy rant blaming everyone but ICE and CBP for Alex Pretti's killing in Minneapolis

Washington DC - President Donald Trump blamed the latest killing of a person by federal agents occupying Minneapolis on the Democrats and his political enemies.

President Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the shooting of US citizens by immigration agents in his latest social media rant. © Collage: REUTERS & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"During the four years of Crooked Joe Biden and Democrat failed leadership, tens of millions of illegal alien criminals poured into our country," Trump said in an angry post on Truth Social.

He went on to tout his pledge to "seal the border" and his efforts to carry out the "largest mass deportation" in US history.

Trump drew a divide between Republican- and Democrat-led states, arguing that in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, "ICE has arrested 150,245 criminal illegal aliens over the past year – with ZERO protests, riots, or chaos."

"Why? Because local police and ICE are cooperating and working together," he insisted, before accusing Democrats of "REFUSING to cooperate with ICE" and "encouraging left-wing agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations."

Trump was responding after a Customs and Border Protection agent fatally shot 37-year-old licensed nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Saturday, just over two weeks after the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer.

In both cases, the Trump administration has sought to attack the victims, branding them "domestic terrorist" and claiming that they attacked law enforcement agents, despite video evidence to the contrary.