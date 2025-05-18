House Speaker Mike Johnson has major update on Trump's mega-bill

Washington DC - A top US Republican said Sunday that a mega-bill meant to advance President Donald Trump 's domestic agenda remains "on track" despite a recent failure to advance in committee.

Trump has been pressing the Republican-controlled Congress to move quickly on the "big, beautiful bill," which, among many other provisions, extends tax cuts passed in his first term while imposing new restrictions on welfare programs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News Sunday that he plans a floor vote on the package by the end of the week, despite its failure to advance in the Budget Committee on Thursday.

Independent congressional analysts calculate that the mega-bill's tax provisions would add more than $4.8 trillion to the federal deficit over the coming decade.

To partially offset that, Republicans plan significant cuts in spending – notably by adding new restrictions on the Medicaid program that helps provide health insurance for more than 70 million lower-income Americans.

The policy change would result in over 10 million people losing coverage under the program, according to estimates by the independent Congressional Budget Office.

But sharp divisions within the party threaten at least to slow the legislative process.

Moderate Republicans fear overly large cuts in the popular program could upset the party's prospects in the midterm elections of November 2026.

But deficit hawks on the party's far right insist the projected cuts don't go far enough.

A handful of Republican legislators on Friday voted against the bill's passage out of the Budget Committee, derailing its progress at least temporarily.