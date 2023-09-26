Judge rules Donald Trump committed fraud by inflating value of assests

New York, New York - Donald Trump committed fraud by inflating the value of his real estate and financial assets, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron is a setback for the former president ahead of a trial in the case due to begin on Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil case against Trump and his two eldest sons, accusing them of submitting "grossly inflated" numbers to banks and insurers to secure loans and insurance coverage.

The lawsuit asserts that they lied to tax collectors, lenders, and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated the value of the organization's properties to enrich themselves.

Trump's lawyers had asked the judge to throw out the case ahead of the trial by granting what is known as a summary judgment in his favor.

James had also asked for a summary judgment, however, asking that Trump be found liable ahead of the trial, and the judge sided with the attorney general. She is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from the management of the family real estate firm, the Trump Organization.

James claims that Trump and associates submitted "grossly inflated" numbers to banks and insurers each year between 2011 and 2021 "to secure and maintain loans and insurance on more favorable terms."