Donald Trump could be sanctioned after New York AG Letitia James' latest legal filing!

New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a Manhattan judge Tuesday to impose sanctions on Donald Trump , his adult children, various business associates, and their lawyers for filing frivolous arguments in her civil fraud case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants Donald Trump and others involved in her civil lawsuit fined for their legal delaying tactics. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Sergio FLORES / AFP

James, who is suing the Trumps for wide-scale business fraud, in new court papers asked state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to make the former president and his 14 co-defendants pay a collective $10,000 and their lawyers the same amount for repeating legal arguments without merit that the judge has already shot down.



James' office noted that Trump’s lawyers recently referenced three arguments in their motion to dismiss her $250 million lawsuit that Engoron rejected for the second time in January, when the jurist quipped that he had "Déjà vu."

Noting that they were "borderline frivolous even the first time defendants made them," Engoron in January said a "sophisticated defense counsel should have known better" than to try the same arguments again.