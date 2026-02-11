Trump reportedly told police "everyone" knew about Epstein crimes in 2006 call

Palm Beach, Florida - Recently released files on Jeffrey Epstein claim that President Donald Trump once tipped off law enforcement about his alleged crimes.

Among documents released by the Department of Justice is an FBI interview from October 2019 with then-Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, in which he detailed how Trump called authorities in July 2006 about Epstein.

"Thank goodness you're stopping him; everyone has known he's been doing this," Trump allegedly said on the call.

Reiter went on to say that the now-president told him that he "was around Epstein once when teenagers were present" and "got the hell out of there."

Trump also pointed to Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, describing her as "evil" and an "operative," and advised authorities to "focus on her."

The alleged call came as Epstein's criminal sex charge first became public. The interview report notes, "TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN."

During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "This call, if it did happen, corroborates exactly what President Trump has said from the beginning."

Leavitt then shut down all discussions on Epstein, telling the room, "We're moving on from that."