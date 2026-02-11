Trump reportedly told police "everyone" knew about Epstein crimes in 2006 call
Palm Beach, Florida - Recently released files on Jeffrey Epstein claim that President Donald Trump once tipped off law enforcement about his alleged crimes.
Among documents released by the Department of Justice is an FBI interview from October 2019 with then-Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, in which he detailed how Trump called authorities in July 2006 about Epstein.
"Thank goodness you're stopping him; everyone has known he's been doing this," Trump allegedly said on the call.
Reiter went on to say that the now-president told him that he "was around Epstein once when teenagers were present" and "got the hell out of there."
Trump also pointed to Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, describing her as "evil" and an "operative," and advised authorities to "focus on her."
The alleged call came as Epstein's criminal sex charge first became public. The interview report notes, "TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN."
During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "This call, if it did happen, corroborates exactly what President Trump has said from the beginning."
Leavitt then shut down all discussions on Epstein, telling the room, "We're moving on from that."
Donald Trump's shifting narrative on Jeffrey Epstein
The revelations – first reported by The Miami Herald – raise serious questions about Trump's knowledge of Epstein's crimes and expose the contradictory claims he has made over the years about their relationship.
In July 2019, while speaking to reporters shortly after Epstein was first arrested in Florida, the president was asked about his claims that he cut ties with the sex offender.
"Yes. And I did have a falling out a long time ago. The reason doesn't make any difference, frankly. But I haven't spoken to him in probably 15 years or more," Trump said.
When asked if he ever had suspicions that Epstein was committing sexual abuse of minors, Trump repeatedly said, "I had no idea."
During the 2024 presidential race, Trump ran on the promise of releasing the Epstein files.
But shortly after he took office, his administration shocked the nation by refusing to release the files and claiming there was no long-rumored client list nor any co-conspirators to investigate.
On Wednesday, Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify before Congress, where she will field questions about the DOJ's lies and failures with the Epstein files.
Cover photo: Collage: MARTIN BUREAU & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP