Trump gets temporary reprieve in New York trial after suing presiding judge

New York, New York - Ex-President Donald Trump 's trial in New York has been put on hold for now due to a lawsuit he launched against the presiding judge in the civil case launched by the state's attorney general.

Trump and his legal team recently filed a lawsuit against Judge Arthur Engoron, arguing the justice has defying appellate orders laid out for the case.

On Thursday, the former president's attorneys put in an emergency request to appeals court Justice David Friedman to intervene. Friedman granted the request, putting a temporary stay on the case, and ordering a panel of five judges to rule on the matter by the end of the month.

The trial was scheduled to begin on October 2, but if the panel takes longer to come to a decision, that date will be pushed back.

In September 2022, NY Attorney General Letitia James filed a massive $250 million lawsuit that claims "Trump, his family, and the Trump Org used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements."

In response to Thursday's ruling, James said in a statement: "We are confident in our case and will be ready for trial."