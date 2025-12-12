New Epstein pics released by Democratic lawmakers – including snaps of Trump and Clinton

Washington DC - Democratic lawmakers released a new cache of photos on Friday from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that includes images of US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday, shows US President Donald Trump (L), flanked by Epstein (C), talking to an unknown woman. © HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP

Other high-profile figures in the published pictures include former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, director Woody Allen, and the ex-prince now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Also pictured are Microsoft's Bill Gates and the Virgin Group's Richard Branson.

Epstein's association with the individuals in the pictures was already widely known, and the undated photos do not appear to depict any unlawful conduct.

But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said, "These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world."

The White House accused Democrats of releasing "cherry-picked" photos from the Epstein estate "to try and create a false narrative."

"The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked," said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman.

Also among the pictures released on Friday are images of sex toys and a novelty "Trump condom" featuring a likeness of his face and the words "I'm HUUUUGE!"

There are three photos of Trump in the 19 released on Friday.

In one, he is standing next to six women who are wearing what appear to be traditional Hawaiian leis around their necks. Their faces have been redacted. Another shows Trump talking to a blonde woman with Epstein in the background. The third shows Trump sitting next to a blonde woman whose face has been blacked out.

Former President Clinton is pictured with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking a minor and other offenses, and two other unidentified people.

Epstein, a successful financier, cultivated rich and powerful friends, and frequently hosted them at his lavish Caribbean home. He was convicted in Florida in 2008 on two sex crime counts, including solicitation of prostitution with a minor.