Panama leaders issue joint response after Trump's threat to seize control of canal

Panama City, Panama - The status of the Panama Canal is non-negotiable, current and former leaders of the country insisted, after Donald Trump 's recent threats to reclaim the man-made waterway.

Panama's President José Raúl Mulino (l.) and former leaders of the country hit back at Donald Trump's suggestion that the US could take control of the Panama Canal. © Handout, Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Panamanian Presidency / AFP

Trump on Saturday had slammed what he called unfair fees for US ships passing through the Panama Canal and threatened to demand control of the waterway be returned to Washington.

Panama's President José Raúl Mulino dismissed the comments Sunday, saying "every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas belongs to Panama and will continue belonging to Panama".

He reiterated Monday in a statement – also signed by former presidents Ernesto Pérez Balladares, Martin Torrijos, and Mireya Moscoso – that "the sovereignty of our country and our canal are not negotiable."

The canal "is part of our history of struggle and an irreversible conquest," read the statement, which the four politicians had signed after a meeting at the seat of the Panamanian government.

"Panamanians may think differently in many aspects, but when it comes to our canal and our sovereignty, we all unite under the same flag."

Former leader Laurentino Cortizo, who did not attend the meeting, also showed support for the statement on social media, as did ex-president Ricardo Martinelli.

The 50-mile Panama Canal carries 5% of the world's maritime trade. Its main users are the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Chile.