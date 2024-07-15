Secret Service agrees to independent review after Trump assassination attempt

Washington DC - Under growing pressure for a massive security failure, the Secret Service on Monday vowed to cooperate with an independent review after a shooter was allowed to open fire on Donald Trump .

Republican candidate Donald Trump (c.) is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. © Rebecca DROKE / AFP

The 78-year-old former president was injured but survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, a brazen attack that shocked a nation already deeply polarized ahead of the November vote.

"The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again," the agency's director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

"We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action," Cheatle added.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when multiple bangs rang out. He clutched his ear, with blood visible on his ear and cheek, then ducked to the floor as Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounding him and rushing him to a nearby vehicle.

The shooter and a bystander were killed, and two spectators were injured.

Biden ordered a full review of security at the rally, as well as at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will be crowned the party's presidential nominee.