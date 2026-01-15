Top Iranian echoes Trump's assurances about potential executions of protesters

Tehran, Iran - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said there are no plans to execute protesters following nationwide protests, confirming earlier assurances given by US President Donald Trump .

Iran will not carry out hangings of protesters, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted in an interview with Fox News. © UGC / AFP

In an interview with Fox News, Araghchi said there was no plan to hang anyone and reiterated allegations that foreign "terrorist elements" were behind escalations during the protests.

He also claimed some deaths were intended to draw the US into the conflict, referencing alleged Israeli involvement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he had received information that Iran would not carry out executions. Speaking at the White House, he cited "very important sources on the other side" and said he hoped the information was correct. He did not elaborate further.

In Iran, death sentences are usually carried out by hanging.

Trump had warned Iran earlier this week against executing protesters, telling CBS News in Detroit that the US would respond harshly if demonstrators were killed.

The protests erupted amid a deep economic crisis, high inflation and widespread dissatisfaction with Iran's leadership, which responded with extreme force.

Araghchi said hundreds of deaths had occurred and that exact numbers would be released soon, a claim that doesn't align with information from activists.

According to the Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO), at least 3,428 demonstrators have been killed since late December, with the actual number likely higher. Thousands of protesters have reportedly been detained.