Trump issues latest ominous warning to Iran over hanging of protesters as regime responds

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Iran with "very strong action" if it goes ahead with the hanging of people involved in nationwide protests that have rocked the country.

President Donald Trump again said the US would intervene if Iran executes demonstrators involved in the nationwide protests roiling the country. © via REUTERS

International outrage has built over the crackdown on a protest movement posing one of the biggest challenges yet to Iran's clerical leadership.

Iran's UN mission posted a statement on X, vowing that Washington's "playbook" would "fail again."

"US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention," the post said.

Iranian authorities have insisted they had regained control of the country after successive nights of mass demonstrations nationwide.

Rights groups accuse the government of fatally shooting hundreds of protesters and masking the scale of the crackdown with an internet blackout that has now surpassed the five-day mark.

New videos on social media, with locations verified by AFP, showed bodies lined up in the Kahrizak morgue just south of the Iranian capital, with the corpses wrapped in black bags and distraught relatives searching for loved ones.