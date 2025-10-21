Trump administration official casts doubt on planned Putin talks in Budapest

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has no immediate plans to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin , a US official said Tuesday, days after Trump said they would meet within two weeks in Budapest.

After Donald Trump (l.) said he would meet Vladimir Putin in Budapest within two weeks, a White House official has denied any "immediate" plans for talks. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by telephone on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after Trump said that the two top diplomats would be meeting this week to arrange a Budapest summit.

"An additional in-person meeting between the secretary and foreign minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future," a Trump administration official said on condition of anonymity.

The official nonetheless called the call between Rubio and Lavrov "productive."

The Kremlin also said Tuesday there was no "precise timeframe" for a summit between Trump and Putin.

The Russian leader spoke by telephone on Thursday with Trump, who was set to meet the following day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss providing US-made Tomahawk missiles that could penetrate deep into Russia.

Trump hailed the call as progress and quickly posted on social media that he would meet with Putin within two weeks in Budapest.

It marked the latest abrupt shift by Trump, who in August welcomed Putin to Alaska – his first time on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.