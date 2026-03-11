UN watchdog warns Trump's "racist hate speech" is fueling rights abuses

Geneva, Switzerland - A UN watchdog warned on Wednesday that racist hate speech by President Donald Trump and other political leaders, coupled with intensified immigration crackdowns, was fueling grave rights violations.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination called out the Trump administration's "racist hate speech" in a new report. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination highlighted the growing "racist hate speech" targeting migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in the US.

It also pointed to the use of "derogatory and dehumanizing language" and harmful stereotypes targeting the same people.

These groups have been portrayed "as criminals or as a burden, by politicians and influential public figures at the highest level of the state party, particularly its president", the group said in an urgent report.

This "fosters intolerance and may incite racial discrimination [and] hate crimes", it warned.

The CERD also voiced grave concern over the "systematic use of racial profiling" by ICE and other officers deployed in Trump's immigration crackdown.

The targeting of "persons of Hispanic/Latino, African or Asian origin and arbitrary identity checks... have reportedly resulted in the widespread arrest of refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and persons perceived as such", it said.

At least 675,000 people had been deported since January 2025, when Trump returned to power, it noted.

The CERD is composed of 18 independent experts tasked with monitoring how countries implement an international convention on eliminating racism.