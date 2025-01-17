Trump and China's Xi speak by phone, vow to improve ties despite tariff threats

Washington DC - Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday, days before the incoming US president returns to the White House, with both leaders vowing to take a positive approach to improving ties between the rival countries.

Xi said he hoped for a "good start" to relations with Trump, who in turn said, "it is my expectation that we will solve many problems together."

Trump in the election campaign threatened China and other US trading partners with huge tariffs, but he has also said he is open to talks with Xi, a leader he has long openly admired.

The threat of a 10% tariff on Chinese products, in addition to existing tariffs dating back to Trump's first term, is driven by accusations that China allows fentanyl's chemical components to flow into Mexico and onto America where the drug causes 70,000 overdose deaths a year.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social after their call.

"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"

The US Congress passed a law last year forcing TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell the platform or close it by Sunday due to national security concerns, but Trump opposes the ban.

The law resulted from widespread belief in Washington that the highly popular app could be used by China for spying or propaganda.