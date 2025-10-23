Trump and Colombia's Petro trade threats amid deadly US boat strikes in Pacific

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro traded angry threats Wednesday as the US announced strikes on two boats in the Pacific Ocean that left five people dead.

US President Donald Trump (r.) has called Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "thug" while authorizing attacks on boats in international waters. © Jim WATSON and ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

Trump branded Petro a "thug" and suggested he was a drug trafficker leading his country to ruin, prompting the leftist leader to vow: "I will defend myself legally with American lawyers."

The US president also said vital military aid to Bogota had been cut and warned Petro – a sharp critic of the strikes – to "watch it," while Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Colombian leader a "lunatic."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, meanwhile, announced two strikes on boats in the Pacific – one on Wednesday and another the day before – in social media posts showing the vessels being engulfed in flames.

"Just as Al-Qaeda waged war on our homeland, these cartels are waging war on our border and our people. There will be no refuge or forgiveness – only justice," wrote Hegseth.

The strikes, which Hegseth said were carried out in international waters, bring the total number of such US attacks to at least nine, with 37 people dead, according to US figures.

Until now, the strikes had only taken place in the Caribbean.

The origin of the targeted vessels – eight boats and one semi-submersible – has not been disclosed, though some were destroyed off Venezuela's coast.

At least one came from Trinidad and Tobago, another from Colombia, families of those killed told AFP.