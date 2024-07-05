Trump applauds far-right UK politician Nigel Farage's win – but ignores new prime minister

New York, New York - Former US president Donald Trump celebrated the election of fellow populist Nigel Farage to Britain's parliament on Friday, neglecting to mention the new prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Former US president Donald Trump (r.) celebrated the election of fellow populist Nigel Farage to Britain's parliament on Friday © JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party won the third largest vote haul, but under Britain's electoral system, it took just five seats while Starmer's Labour party swept into office with a landslide.

"Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Farage is a long-standing ally of Trump, who has dubbed the divorced father-of-four "Mr. Brexit" and previously said the British populist would have done a "great job" as the UK's ambassador to Washington.

Farage is a champion of Brexit who was elected to parliament on his eighth attempt and has made no secret of his desire to take over the now-main opposition Conservative party, which was trounced at the polls by Labour.

"There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics, and my job is to fill it," he said after a comfortable win in Clacton, eastern England.

The result bucks a rightward trend among Britain's closest allies, with the far-right National Rally in France eyeing power and Trump looking set for a return in the US.