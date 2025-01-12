Trump calls California leaders "incompetent" over wildfire response

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump accused California officials on Sunday of incompetence over their handling of deadly wildfires raging around Los Angeles.

President-elect Donald Trump has blamed California officials for failing to stop the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area. © Collage: REUTERS

"The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols (politicians) have no idea how to put them out," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?" he wrote.

The speed and intensity of the blazes ravaging Los Angeles have tested its firefighting infrastructure and given rise to questions and criticism about the state's preparedness.

Hydrants ran dry in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood as it was ravaged by one of the region's five separate fires, while water shortages additionally hampered efforts elsewhere.

With just over a week before he returns to the White House, Trump has accused California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of failings in response to the blazes.

Newsom, has meanwhile, invited Trump to visit Los Angeles and survey the devastation with him.