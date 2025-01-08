Hydrants run dry as Los Angeles wildfires kill two and destroy hundreds of homes

Los Angeles, California - People living all over Los Angeles were urged Wednesday to conserve water after hydrants ran dry as major wildfires erupted around the city.

Firefighters battling out-of-control blazes struggled with supplies in the ritzy Pacific Palisades area of the city, utility managers said, blaming an unprecedented challenge to the city's reserves.

Massive tanks supplying water to the area ran dry overnight as dozens of hoses were attached in an almost fruitless effort to save homes in a blaze that has leveled around 1,000 buildings.

"We have three large water tanks, about a million gallons each," Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chief executive Janisse Quinones told reporters.

"We ran out of water in the first tank about 4:45 PM yesterday, we ran out of water on the second tank about 8:30 PM and the third tank about 3 AM this morning.

"That's where the hydrants went dry."

Quinones said more water was being pumped to the area to help keep the hydrants flowing, but the size of the supply lines and the fact that water had to be pumped uphill was complicating matters.

"I need our customers to really conserve water, not just in the Palisades area, but the whole system, because the fire department needs the water to fight the fires," Quinones said.

"We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging."