Trump compares own legal troubles with Navalny persecution

Greenville, South Carolina - Donald Trump on Tuesday compared his own legal troubles with the persecution of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last week.

Former president Donald Trump (l.) has compared himself with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died in a Siberian prison last week. © Collage: REUTERS

The former US president and current frontrunner for the 2024 nomination again refused to criticize Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Navalny's unexplained death, despite being offered the chance during a town hall meeting in South Carolina.



Navalny died suddenly at age 47 in an Arctic prison, shocking Russia's exiled opposition as well as the West, where leaders, including President Joe Biden, have blamed the Kremlin.

In the hour-long appearance broadcast on Fox News, Trump railed against the $355 million fine meted out to him in a New York fraud trial, saying "it's a form of Navalny."

"It is a form of communism or fascism," he added.

Despite prodding from host Laura Ingraham, Trump did not mention Putin when asked about Navalny, though he lamented "a very sad situation."

"He was a very brave guy because he went back. He could have stayed away, and frankly, probably would have been a lot better off staying away and talking from outside of the country."

But, Trump added: "It's happening in our country, too. We are turning into a communist country in many ways."

"I have eight or nine trials all because of the fact that... I'm in politics," he said

"If I were losing in the polls, they wouldn't even be talking about me, and I wouldn't have had any legal fees," he alleged.