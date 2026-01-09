Trump confirms Colombia's Gustavo Petro is coming to the White House

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist his administration long belittled, will visit the White House next month as he voiced optimism for ties.

After a recent flare in tensions, President Donald Trump (l.) has confirmed that Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro will visit the White House next month. © Collage: REUTERS & Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Trump just days ago had threatened Petro in the wake of the US attack that removed Venezuela's leader, but Trump appeared to have a change of heart after the two spoke by telephone on Wednesday.

"I look forward to having a meeting with Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia, in the White House, during the first week of February," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I am sure it will work out very well for Colombia, and the USA, but, cocaine and other drugs must be STOPPED from coming into the United States," Trump wrote.

Petro, the close US ally's first left-wing president, was slapped with US sanctions in October over allegations of not cooperating with Washington against drugs.

Petro, who leaves office this year and cannot seek re-election, has been among the most vocal US leaders in criticizing Trump, who has responded ferociously.

Soon after Trump returned to the White House, his administration briefly suspended issuing visas to Colombians after Petro resisted US flights of deported migrants.