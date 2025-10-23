Colombia's Petro lashes out at Trump's "executions" as US boat strikes shatter ties

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia's leftist president ramped up denunciations of Donald Trump 's air strikes and swatted aside US threats to freeze hundreds of millions of dollars in aid Thursday.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ramped up his denunciations of Trump's deadly boat strikes, accusing the US of violating international law. © Juan Diego Cano / Colombian Presidency / AFP

Fueling a spat that has shattered ties between the long-allied nations, Gustavo Petro said, "Mr. Trump has slandered me and insulted Colombia."

Petro accused Trump of "carrying out extrajudicial executions" that "violate international law" by striking boats that the US has claimed, without providing evidence, were smuggling drugs.

The US has destroyed nine vessels and killed at least 37 people in under two months, according to US government accounts.

"The deaths keep increasing like a taxi meter," said Petro.

At least one Colombian is among the dead, a fisherman who Petro now admits may have become involved in trafficking "intermittently" to escape poverty.

Colombia has publicly demanded that Washington halt the attacks, infuriating Trump, who has branded Petro a "thug" and drug trafficker.

As retribution, Trump has announced an end to hundreds of millions of dollars of US aid to Colombia and threatened tariffs on Colombian goods.

If enacted, the cuts would stifle decades of security cooperation to curb the flow of cocaine from the world's biggest producer, Colombia, to its biggest consumer, the US.