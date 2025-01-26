Trump punishes Colombia for blocking deportation flights: "Just the beginning"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday he was imposing sweeping tariffs on Colombian goods and revoking the visas of government officials after his counterpart Gustavo Petro blocked deportation flights from the US.

Earlier Sunday, Petro had announced that his administration would prevent US deportation flights from landing in the country until migrants were guaranteed "dignified treatment," escalating a row with Washington just days into Trump's second term in office.

In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that he had directed his administration to implement "emergency 25% tariffs" on all Colombian goods entering the US, which would rise to 50% in one week.

He also announced a travel ban on Colombian government officials, and said he was invoking sanctions under emergency presidential powers.

"Petro's denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures," Trump said.

The president's actions come less than a week after he was sworn into office on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the US.