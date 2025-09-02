Trump confirms deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago: "We're going in"

Chicago, Illinois - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will deploy National Guard troops to Chicago , calling the Democratic-run midwestern city a "hellhole" ravaged by gun crime .

"We're going in," the Republican president told reporters, while hinting that he would also send soldiers to Baltimore, another Democratic-run city.

Trump denied charges that he is strictly targeting cities run by his political opponents for his anti-crime campaign and his crackdown on undocumented migrants.

"I have an obligation," he said, citing Chicago crime statistics. "This isn't a political thing. I have an obligation when 20 people are killed over the last two and a half weeks and 75 are shot with bullets."

Trump, who already sent National Guard troops into the streets of Democratic-run Washington last month, declined to say exactly when he would send soldiers to Chicago, where the Democratic state governor and mayor strongly oppose the plan.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now. Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said.

Posting earlier on Tuesday via his Truth Social platform, the Republican president said he "will solve the crime problem [in Chicago] fast, just like I did in [Washington]."

"Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far," he said, adding that JB Pritzker, the Democratic governor of the state of Illinois where Chicago is located, "needs help badly, he just doesn't know it yet."

Trump followed up with a provocative, all-caps post: "CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!"

Pritzker has clashed with Trump over the deployment, accusing the president of preparing "an invasion."

"Chicago does not want troops on our streets," the Democratic governor said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Crime is down in Chicago. Murders are down by almost 50% in the last four years," he said.

"None of this is about fighting crime or making Chicago safer," Pritzker added. "For Trump, it's about testing his power and producing a political drama to cover up for his corruption."