Labor Day: Hundreds of thousands take part in Workers Over Billionaires rallies

Hundreds of thousands of workers and community members around the US turned out for Labor Day "Workers Over Billionaires" rallies.

Demonstrators march in a "Workers Over Billionaires" rally in Chicago, Illinois, on September 1, 2025. © Audrey Richardson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More than 500,000 people reportedly took part in rallies led by the May Day Strong Coalition of organizations and labor unions, including the AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers, Our Revolution, Public Citizen.

The demonstrations took place seven months into the second Trump administration, amid growing public concerns over increased attacks on organized labor as well as on immigrant communities, civil and voting rights, education, and Palestinian human rights.

"We have to summon our history to rise to the historic moment we're in today," Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates said in a statement.

"Enslaved Africans broke the back of the confederacy through a general strike and a coalition with abolitionists," Gates continued. "We’re going to need that organizing and that level of coalition to confront Trump’s attempt to bring the confederacy back. It won’t be stopped just in the courts or at the ballot box."

"Authoritarianism and the robbing of our children's future stops when labor and communities organize together to demand a country that works for workers instead of the billionaires."