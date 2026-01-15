Trump cuts billions in mental health and addiction funds – and quickly reverses course

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration cut billions of federal funding to mental health and addiction programs – only to quickly rescind the decision without explanation.

According to NPR, the administration sent out hundreds of letters on Tuesday night notifying nonprofit groups of their decision to terminate federal grants supporting health services, which a source claimed could reach roughly $2 billion.

The letters argued that the programs didn't align with the administration's public health agenda and would no longer be funded.

But less than 24 hours after the letters were sent out, an administration official confirmed to the outlet that the decision had been reversed, and the grants were restored. The official did not give a reason for the reversal.

The initial decision caught the health community by surprise and immediately faced significant backlash, particularly from lawmakers.

Representative Paul Tonko sent a letter with signatures from 100 House members to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., demanding the funds be restored.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said in an X post that the move would "not Make America Healthy Again," but instead "lead to more illnesses, more overdoses, and more deaths."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin described the decision as "reckless and dangerous," and accused the administration of "turning their back" on vulnerable Americans.