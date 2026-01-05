Trump doubles down on US takeover of Venezuela and reveals role of oil companies

President Donald Trump repeated his claims that the US would essentially govern Venezuela after the overthrow of Nicolas Maduro in an attack that oil companies were informed of beforehand.

President Donald Trump (r.) again insisted the US would "run" Venezuela after overthrowing its president, Nicolás Maduro in a military attack. © REUTERS

"We're going to run it, fix it. We'll have elections at the right time, but the main thing you have to fix, it's a broken country," Trump said in comments aboard Air Force One, echoing remarks made at a press conference Sunday.

"We have to do one thing in Venezuela, bring it back. It's a dead country right now," he insisted.

Trump claimed there would be "big investments by the oil companies to bring back the infrastructure" in Venezuela.

Revealing that he had spoken to "all" industry giants ahead of Saturday's operation – which Congress was not informed of – he claimed that "Companies are ready to go. They're going to go in."

The Republican had not been in direct contact with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who has assumed the role of acting president on the orders of Venezuela's Supreme Court until new elections are held.

Trump on Sunday issued a direct threat to Rodríguez, warning her to "do what's right" or "pay a very big price."

"We're dealing with the people who just got sworn in," the 79-year-old told. a reporter on Air Force One. "Don't ask me who's in charge because I'll give you an answer and it'll be very controversial."

Asked to elaborate, Trump simply replied: "It means we're in charge."

The US attacked Venezuela and abducted its president, Nicolás Maduro, removing him from the country. He is due to stand trial in New York on drug-related charges.