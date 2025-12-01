Trump erases South Africa's G20 website as he snubs country from Miami summit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday launched the US presidency of the Group of 20 by wiping clean the website of outgoing host South Africa, which he is not inviting to next year's summit.

President Donald Trump (r.) kicked off the US presidency of the G20 by erasing South Africa's website as he refuses to extend an invite to the 2025 host. © Collage: Thomas Mukoya / POOL / AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

The G20 website now simply has a picture of Trump in black and white that says "Miami 2026" and "The Best Is Yet to Come," the title of the song popularized by Frank Sinatra.

Trump refused all US attendance at last month's G20 summit in Johannesburg, denouncing the post-apartheid government's treatment of the white minority.

Trump has also said that South Africa will not be welcome at the summit to take place at his Doral golf club in Florida. This will be the first time a member has been excluded in the two-decade history of the bloc, which represents the vast majority of the global economy.

The Trump administration also rejected the agenda of the South African presidency of the G20, which had included a "just energy transition" and debt sustainability.

The State Department said that Trump will "return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results."

"We will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations," it said in a statement.

Trump is an outspoken skeptic of the scientific consensus on climate change and has championed fossil fuel companies.

He has repeated unfounded far-right allegations that South Africa is carrying out a genocide against the white Afrikaner community.