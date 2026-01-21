Trump gets more disappointing news from Norway in response to "Board of Peace" invitation

Oslo, Norway - Norway's government said Wednesday it would not join the so-called "Board of Peace" initiated by US President Donald Trump , who has vented his frustration at the Nordic country after being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Norway rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join his so-called "Board of Peace" initiative. © Collage: IMAGO / Martin Wagner & REUTERS

"The American proposal raises a number of questions" requiring "further dialogue with the United States", State Secretary Kristoffer Thoner said in a statement.

"Norway will therefore not join the proposed arrangements for the Board of Peace, and will therefore not attend a signing ceremony in Davos," Thoner said.

Trump's "Board of Peace" was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but according to its vague charter, the scope does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory devastated by an Israeli assault backed by the US and declared genocidal.

The Republican has asked countries to pay up to $1 billion for a permanent spot on the board, on which Trump will serve as chairman.

"For Norway, it is important how this proposal is linked to established structures as the UN, and to our international commitments," Thoner added.

The government representative added that Norway shared Trump's "goal of lasting peace in Ukraine, Gaza, and in other situations".

Trump has made it clear that he holds a grudge against Norway due to the Oslo-based – and independent – Nobel Committee's decision not to award him the Peace Prize.