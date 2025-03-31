Trump hints at declaring tariff war on entire world with "all countries" comment

Trump said Sunday the tariffs he plans to impose in the coming days would include "all countries", not just those with big trade imbalances with the US.

US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash tariffs on "all countries" next month as the global economy braces for a worsening trade war. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP Trump has promised a "Liberation Day" on April 2, when he is set to unveil reciprocal levies to address trade practices that his government deems unfair. "You'd start with all countries, so let's see what happens," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One, dashing hopes he might scale back some of the threatened levies or that they would target a select group with persistent trade imbalances. "I haven't heard a rumor about 15 countries, 10 or 15," he said when asked which nations would be affected. Donald Trump Trump says he is "not joking" about possible third term as US president "Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about. We've been talking about all countries, not a cutoff," he said, without giving details.

Trump's trade advisor touts auto tariffs

Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, insisted tariffs on vehicle imports could raise hundreds of billions of dollars. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Trump's upcoming tariff salvo had been expected to target the 15% of partners that have persistent trade imbalances with the US, a group Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called a "Dirty 15." But despite widening the target, the president insisted his tariffs would be more "generous" than those levied against the US. "The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America over the decades," he said. Donald Trump Trump gives bizarre response when asked what a woman is: "Doesn't give a man even a chance!" "They ripped us off like no country has ever been ripped off in history and we're going to be much nicer than they were to us. But it's substantial money for the country nevertheless." Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and additional levies on imports from China. Tariffs on imported vehicles are also due to take effect on April 3. Trump's top trade aide Peter Navarro said the tax on auto imports could raise $100 billion a year. "And in addition, the other tariffs are going to raise about $600 billion a year, about $6 trillion over a 10-year period," Navarro told Fox New Sunday.