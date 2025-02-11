Trump hints at Ukraine ceding territory to Russia and demands payback for aid

President Donald Trump floated the idea that Ukraine "may be Russian someday" as his Vice President JD Vance gears up to meet Volodymyr Zelensky this week.

Washington DC - President Donald Trump floated the idea that Ukraine "may be Russian someday" as his Vice President JD Vance gears up to meet Volodymyr Zelensky later this week.

US President Donald Trump (r.) suggested that parts of Ukraine may in the future belong to Russia as the war between the two countries nears its three-year mark. © Ludovic MARIN, Ryan M. Kelly / AFP Pushing for an end to Russia's invasion, Trump discussed the conflict in an interview with Fox News that aired Monday. "They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday," he said. Trump also emphasized reaping a return on investment with US aid to Ukraine, suggesting a trade for Kyiv's natural resources, such as rare minerals. Politicians Kristi Noem put on blast for still pushing MAGA fearmongering: "You are the government!" "We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back. And I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth," Trump said. "And they have essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don't feel stupid." Trump also confirmed Monday that he will soon dispatch to Ukraine his special envoy Keith Kellogg, who is tasked with drawing up a proposal to halt the fighting.

Zelensky outlines Ukraine's aims

Vice President JD Vance will meet with Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this week. © REUTERS Trump is pressing for a swift end to the conflict, while Zelensky is calling for security guarantees from Washington as part of any deal with Russia. Kyiv fears that any settlement that does not include hard military commitments – such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping troops – will just allow the Kremlin time to regroup and rearm for a fresh attack. Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov told AFP the Ukrainian president will meet with Vance this Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Donald Trump Alaska lawmakers push back on Trump's Mount Denali name change A source in Zelensky's office said Kellogg would arrive in Ukraine on February 20, without detailing where in the country he would visit. His trip would come just days before the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24. Zelensky called Monday for "real peace and effective security guarantees" for Ukraine. "Security of people, security of our state, security of economic relations and, of course, our resource sustainability: not only for Ukraine, but for the entire free world," he said. "All of this is being decided now," Zelensky added in a video address published on social media.

Negotiations over end to Ukraine war still a distant prospect

Trump has said he wants to broker an end to the war but has not outlined a detailed proposal to bring the two sides to the negotiating table. Both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have previously ruled out direct talks with each other, and there appears to be little ground where the two could strike a deal. Putin is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from swathes of its south and east that Kyiv still has control over, and considers closer ties between Ukraine and NATO inadmissible. Zelensky has meanwhile rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow, though he has acknowledged that Ukraine might have to rely on diplomatic means to secure the return of some territory.