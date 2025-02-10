JD Vance to meet with Zelensky as Trump ramps up push to end Ukraine war

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Vice President JD Vance on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, where they are set to discuss Washington's push for an end to Russia's three-year war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) will meet Vice President JD Vance on Friday at the Munich Security Conference. © Collage: JOHN THYS & Rebecca DROKE / AFP

President Donald Trump will also dispatch his special envoy Keith Kellogg, who is tasked with drawing up a proposal to halt the fighting, to Ukraine a week later, a source in the Ukrainian presidency told AFP.

Trump is pushing for a swift end to the nearly three-year war, while Zelensky is calling for tough security guarantees from Washington as part of any deal with Russia.

Kyiv fears that any settlement that does not include hard military commitments – such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping troops – will just allow the Kremlin time to regroup and rearm for a fresh attack.

Zelensky's spokesman, Sergiy Nikiforov, told AFP the meeting with Vance would take place Friday on the sidelines of the Munich conference.

Meanwhile, a source in the Ukrainian president's office said Kellogg would arrive in Ukraine on February 20.

They did not say where in the country Kellogg would visit. His trip would come just days before the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24.

Zelensky called Monday for "real peace and effective security guarantees" for Ukraine.

"Security of people, security of our state, security of economic relations and, of course, our resource sustainability: not only for Ukraine, but for the entire free world," he said in an evening video address published on social media.

"All of this is being decided now."