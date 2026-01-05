Trump hosts "lovely" dinner for Elon Musk to celebrate reunion: "2026 is going to be amazing!"

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump recently hosted billionaire Elon Musk amid rumors the two are working together again to help the Republican Party maintain power.

President Donald Trump (r.) and Elon Musk recently had dinner together as the two reportedly work on their fractured relationship. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Musk shared an X post that included a photo of himself enjoying a fancy dinner with the president and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

"Had a lovely dinner last night with [the president] and [the first lady]," Musk captioned the post.

"2026 is going to be amazing!" he added.

According to Fox News, the dinner took place on Saturday night at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During the 2024 presidential race, Musk contributed at least $270 million to Trump's re-election campaign, and after Trump won, he served as the president's closest advisor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency for several months.

But when Musk's time as a temporary government employee came to an end, the two had a messy public feud over policy disagreements, which reached a climax when Musk alleged that Trump was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The two went months without speaking, but recent reports now claim that Vice President JD Vance has been working behind the scenes to repair their relationship.