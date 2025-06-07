Musk deletes infamous Epstein X post and others driving his feud with Trump

Bastrop, Texas - Elon Musk has deleted a number of disparaging social media posts he recently shared about President Donald Trump at the climax of their messy public feud.

Billionaire Elon Musk (r.) has apparently removed a number of social media posts he recently made disparaging President Donald Trump. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM and KEVIN LAMARQUE / various sources / AFP

As early as Saturday morning, several of Musk's posts on his X platform were removed, leaving users searching for them to find the message, "Hmm... this page doesn't exist. Try searching for something else."

Earlier this week, the world's richest man shared criticisms of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" – the massive spending plan the president is pushing to pass, which Musk described as a "disgusting abomination."

His remarks ultimately sparked a fiery back-and-forth between the two, who were very close friends following Trump's re-election up until recent weeks.

The president, using his own social media platform, Truth Social, threatened to take away federal contracts the government has with Musk's businesses, while Musk claimed that without his support, Trump would not have won the 2024 election.

Musk then went nuclear, alleging in a post that Trump's name is in the files on infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which is "the real reason they have not been made public."

The removal of the posts appears to signal that Musk is backing off, though Trump has not returned the favor, leaving his Truth Social posts live.