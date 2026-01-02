Elon Musk confirms he's "going all in" to back Trump and fund GOP midterm efforts

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk , the world's richest man, recently confirmed that he is once again helping fund President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's efforts to maintain power.

Elon Musk (r.) has seemingly confirmed rumors that he is helping fund Donald Trump and Republican efforts to win the upcoming midterms. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Thursday, an X user shared a post claiming Musk is "reportedly going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control in the November midterms."

Musk shared the post, seemingly confirming the claim by writing, "America is toast if the radical left wins."

"They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud, " he added. "Won't be America anymore."

During the 2024 presidential race, Musk contributed at least $270 million to Trump's re-election campaign, attended multiple rallies in support, and used X as a megaphone to push the politician's far-right narratives.

After Trump won, Musk served as his closest advisor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency for several months.

But when Musk's time as a temporary government employee came to an end, the two had a messy public feud, which led to the Tesla CEO vowing to create his own political party with the intention of ruining Trump's influence.

Recent reports claim that Vice President JD Vance, who has become close with the billionaire, managed to convince Musk to abandon the plan.