Trump launches so-called "Board of Peace" despite ongoing confusion and skepticism

Davos, Switzerland - President Donald Trump on Thursday kicked off his so-called "Board of Peace" at Davos with a signing ceremony for a body with a $1 billion membership fee and a controversial list of invitees.

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched his so-called "Board of Peace" at Davos, despite ongoing confusion and skepticism over its role and mandate. © REUTERS

A group of leaders and senior officials from 19 countries gathered on stage with Trump to put their names to the founding charter of the body.

The Republican – who named himself chairman of the Board of Peace – said they were "in most cases very popular leaders, some cases not so popular. That's the way it goes in life."

Originally meant to essentially take over Gaza after its destruction by Israel, the organization's charter now imagines itself as a forum for resolving international conflicts, sparking concerns that Trump wants it to rival the United Nations, with which he promised to work "in conjunction."

The Board of Peace's potential membership has sparked outrage. Invitations were extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine four years ago, and Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Permanent members must also pay $1 billion to join, leading to criticisms that the board could become a "pay to play" version of the UN Security Council.