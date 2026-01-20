Trump targets French wine and champagne in furious response to "Board of Peace" snub

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Monday threatened 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne over France's reported intentions to decline the US president's invitation to join his so-called "Board of Peace."

Donald Trump (r.) reacted furiously to reports that his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, intends to decline an invitation to join the US president's "Board of Peace." © REUTERS

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, which has been destroyed by Israel with fully US backing, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the illegally occupied Palestinian territory.

Trump confirmed he had invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to join his Board of Peace, after the Kremlin earlier Monday reported the invite.

"Yes, he's been invited," Trump told a reporter in Florida who asked if he had asked Putin to join the body.

But a source close to Macron told AFP on Monday that France "does not intend to answer favorably" to the invitation, due to a concerns about the board's charter, which "goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza."

"Oh, did he say that?" Trump asked when informed by a reporter to comment, before continuing: "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."

"What I'll do is, if they feel like hostile, I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join," he added.

In response, a source told AFP that France considers "tariff threats to influence our foreign policy... unacceptable and ineffective."