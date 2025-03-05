Trump makes big concession on auto tariffs as fallout mounts

Washington DC - Automakers received a temporary reprieve Wednesday from President Donald Trump 's tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, as concerns mounted over consumer impacts and talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yielded no immediate breakthrough.

Following talks with the "Big Three" US automakers – Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors – Trump decided to "give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, referring to the North American free trade pact.

"They made the ask, and the president is happy to do it," Leavitt told reporters.

But prospects of wider relief were dampened after Trump's call with Trudeau, with the US leader saying he was unconvinced Ottawa had done enough to address Washington's concerns over illicit fentanyl.

In a social media post, Trump accused Trudeau of using the dispute to "stay in power," although he added that the discussion ended in a "somewhat" friendly manner.

Trump's sharp 25% tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico – with a lower rate for Canadian energy – kicked in Tuesday, sending global markets tumbling and straining ties between the neighbors.